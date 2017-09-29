Giants' Austin Slater: Undergoes surgery for sports hernia
Slater (hip) underwent surgery for a sports hernia and will be out of action for six to eight weeks, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater was planning to play in the Dominican Winter League to make up for some of his lost time this season, but this will cost him about half of those planned at-bats. At just 24 years old, Slater hit .282/.339/.402 with three home runs over 34 games and he should be considered a major part of San Francisco's plan for the future of their outfield.
