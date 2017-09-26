Slater (hip) will be examined in Philadelphia for a sports hernia, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Slater has been out of action with a hip injury since September 19. If it's severe enough to warrant a cross-country flight, chances are Slater won't be back in time for the final few games of the regular season. A sports hernia would most likely require surgery, so if he is found to have one, Slater's spring training status may come into question.