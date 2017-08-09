Slater (hip) will report to the Giants' spring-training facility in Arizona over the weekend to begin rehabbing, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants initially ruled Slater out for 2-to-3 months after he was diagnosed in early July with a torn adductor muscle, but he seems to be recovering faster than the organization anticipated. While there was once some skepticism that Slater would be back before the end of the season, manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that the club now expects the outfielder to return in September, though an exact date likely won't be determined until the rehab process unfolds. Once he's healthy again, Slater could challenge Jarrett Parker for an everyday role in left field.