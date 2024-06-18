Warren (elbow) is scheduled to make a one-inning rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Tuesday's outing will be the fifth of Warren's rehab assignment, which began June 5 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He's thus far worked four innings over his first four appearances between the ACL and Single-A San Jose, striking out four while giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and no walks. The right-hander is working his way back from May 17, 2023 Tommy John surgery and will likely remain on his rehab assignment for at least this week before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list and joining the San Francisco bullpen.