Wynns will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He's behind the plate for the second game in a row and will likely serve as the Giants' primary backstop for at least the next week after Joey Bart (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday. Through 126 plate appearances with the Giants this season, Wynns has produced a .221 average with one home run, 13 RBI and 10 runs. Those numbers give him limited appeal from a fantasy perspective.