Wynns went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, an RBI double, and two runs scored in a 12-10 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Wynns hit his first home run of the season and knocked in four runs in a career night. The veteran catcher was picked up by the Giants when rookie Joey Bart was sent down to the minors after early-season struggles. Wynns has played in nine games since June 9 and is slashing .320/.370/.520 over a small sample size of 25 at-bats. His figures to continue backing up Curt Casali for the near future.