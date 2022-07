Bowden was traded from the Rays to the Giants on Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Bowden was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay in April after being waived by the Rockies, but he'll get a fresh start with the Giants during the second half of the season. The southpaw has made 28 relief appearances at the Triple-A level this year and has posted a 3.94 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 29.2 innings.