Giants' Billy Hamilton: Joining Giants camp
Hamilton signed with the Giants as a non-roster invitee Friday.
Hamilton's speed is elite and brought him to four consecutive seasons with at least 56 steals from 2014 to 2017, but his bat just hasn't developed, limiting his opportunities to run in recent seasons. In 119 games for the Royals and Braves last season, he stole a comparably low 22 bases, as his anemic .218/.289/.275 slash line limited his opportunities at the plate. Heading into his age-29 season, it would be a surprise if his bat suddenly became good enough for him to deserve an everyday role, but he could still run often enough to matter to fantasy owners if he winds up with a part-time job.
