Play

Hamilton could earn a roster spot in the Giants' outfield, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hamilton recorded only four at-bats in Cactus League action, but his defensive experience could earn him a roster spot. Without Hamilton, the team would likely rely on Jaylin Davis and Mauricio Dubon to man center field. Considering both are relatively untested at the big-league level, and Dubon is only beginning his transition to the outfield, Hamilton may present the safest option to begin the season for the Giants.

More News
Our Latest Stories