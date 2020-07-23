Hamilton failed to win a spot on the Giants' 30-man Opening Day roster.
Hamilton was shut down earlier this month for what manager Gabe Kapler termed as "medical purposes," but the speedy outfielder passed a physical last week and was cleared for all baseball activities. Per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, Hamilton's absence from camp ultimately left him too far behind his fellow competitors in the outfield, prompting the Giants to omit him from the Opening Day roster. Hamilton is still included in the Giants' 60-man roster pool and could continue to work out at the team's alternate training site if he doesn't opt out of his minor-league contract, so he'll still be eligible for a callup to San Francisco at a later date.