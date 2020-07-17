Hamilton passed his physical Thursday and is cleared for all activities, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hamilton and Luis Madero both passed their physicals Thursday, but manager Gabe Kapler said that he will not rush either of them back for Opening Day. San Francisco may elect to ease Hamilton back to game speed by having the switch-hitting veteran serve in a platoon roll with Mauricio Dubon. The center fielder recorded just a .184 batting average against southpaws last season, compared to a .235/.293/.282 slash line against right handers.