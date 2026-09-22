Tidwell left Monday's start against the Twins with an apparent arm injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out four over 3.1 innings prior to exiting.

Tidwell missed badly on his final pitch of the game in the top half of the fourth inning, prompting concern from the San Francisco dugout. He walked off the field with the team trainer after a brief evaluation. Tristan Beck was called upon in relief following Tidwell's departure.