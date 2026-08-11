Giants' Blade Tidwell: Fares well in no-decision

Tidwell allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Monday.

Tidwell performed well, throwing 62 of 96 pitches for strikes, but he came up an out shy of his first career quality start. He's done well with three runs allowed over 10.2 innings over his first two starts this year, and he'll likely get the chance to end the campaign in the rotation. Overall, he's at a 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB through 22.2 innings over 10 games (two starts) in the majors. He's projected for a home start versus the Rockies over the weekend.