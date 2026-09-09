Tidwell didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Cardinals, surrendering five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander seemed headed for his third straight loss when he got chased from the mound after putting the first three batters aboard in the fifth inning, but the Giants bullpen escaped the jam with minimal damage, and their offense then put together a six-run rally in the eighth. Tidwell has been alternating good starts with bad ones of late, and over his last six outings he's wobbled to a 5.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB through 29.2 innings. He'll try to maintain that pattern with a better performance in his next start, which is set to come on the road next week in a rematch with the Cards.