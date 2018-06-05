Giants' Blake Rivera: Lands with Giants in fourth round

The Giants have selected Rivera with the 106th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 20-year-old right-handed pitcher from an Alabama community college, Rivera has some appealing traits, notably his 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame, plus fastball and plus curveball. That's enough for him to project as a big-league reliever, but the Giants probably see some potential left to tap, as he has never received anything close to pro instruction. If his changeup improves just a little, and his fringe-average command improves a lot, Rivera could make it as a mid-rotation starter. A high-leverage relief role could be waiting for him if those two developmental hurdles are not cleared.