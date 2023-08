Sabol is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Sabol had started at either catcher or in left field in five of the past six games, but he'll join several of the Giants' left-handed hitters on the bench Sunday while Atlanta brings southpaw Max Fried to the hill. Though he's continued to receive fairly steady playing time of late, Sabol has mustered a lowly .483 OPS while striking out at a 43.5 percent clip since the All-Star break.