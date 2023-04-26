Sabol went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.
Sabol was the hero Tuesday night after he sent a slider from Ryan Helsley 428 feet to center field to walk-off the game for the Giants. It was just his second multi-hit game of the season and raised his slash line to .224/.269/.469 with four homers, eight RBI, six runs and a 1:23 BB:K over 52 plate appearances. The 25-year-old catcher is striking out 44 percent of the time thus far which has limited him to only facing right-handed pitching this year.