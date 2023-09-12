Sabol went 1-for-2 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Sabol provided a game-tying RBI single in the 10th inning, then stole second and scored on LaMonte Wade's single for the winning run. The steal was Sabol's third of the season and his first since April 26. The 25-year-old has gone just 2-for-12 (.167) in September, but both of his hits this month have proven valuable. For the season, he's slashing .243/.304/.399 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 35 runs scored and nine doubles across his first 100 major-league contests.