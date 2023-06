Sabol is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest versus the Dodgers.

Sabol is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game with Michael Conforto, Luis Matos and Mike Yastrzemski making up the Giants outfield against the Dodgers and Bobby Miller on Saturday. Sabol has hit just .194 with a .568 OPS thus far in June over 31 at-bats, and he may see less playing time with those three assumed to be the starting group at the current moment.