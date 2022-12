Sabol was acquired by the Giants from the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Reds selected Sabol from the Pirates during the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, and he'll now join the Giants for a big-league opportunity. The 24-year-old split the 2022 campaign between the Double-A and Triple-A levels and had a .284/.363/.497 slash line with 19 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 123 games.