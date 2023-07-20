Sabol went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

San Francisco didn't manage much offense in the contest, as Sabol was the only player on the team with multiple hits. He brought the Giants to within a run with his seventh-inning solo shot, but that was the final tally of the game. Sabol looks to be earning more playing time thanks to a strong July during which he has thus far slashed .321/.321/.786 with four homers and nine RBI over 10 games. His fantasy appeal lies in his eligibility at catcher and is aided by the fact that he also gets more-than-occasional playing time in the outfield.