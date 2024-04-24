Giants manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Snell could miss beyond the minimum 15 day with what has been termed a moderate left adductor strain, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snell first felt the injury during a recent bullpen session and still was in discomfort when he attempted to throw again, necessitating an injured list move Wednesday. San Francisco will use an opener in Ryan Walker followed by likely bulk reliever Mitch White in Snell's place Wednesday, but how it plans to fill the spot in subsequent days is not yet clear.