Snell (groin) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks Sunday with Triple-A Sacramento.

Snell was not particularly effective in the first start of his rehab assignment, throwing just 27 of his 51 pitches for strikes against Red Rock. Following the contest, the left-hander said he anticipates needing at least one more rehab appearance, if not more, stating that he wants to be "healthy and 100 percent" before he returns according to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. Snell has been limited to just six starts so far in his first year with the Giants, most recently landing on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain June 3.