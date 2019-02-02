Beachy signed a minor-league contract with San Francisco on Saturday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Beachy has pitched parts of five seasons in the big leagues, posting an ERA of 3.36 in 48 starts. Just two of those starts have come since 2013, however, and none have come since 2015. Elbow issues kept him out of affiliated baseball altogether the last two seasons, though he did appear briefly for the New Britain Bees of the Atlantic League last year, allowing five earned runs in 12.2 innings. It would be a surprise if the 32-year-old makes an impact at the major-league level this season, but his past success means there are certainly worse players for the Giants to take a shot on.

