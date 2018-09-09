Giants' Brandon Belt: Appears as pinch-hitter Saturday

Belt (knee) struck out in his only at-bat Saturday against the Brewers.

Belt was a late scratch Saturday due to a lingering knee injury, but his usage off the bench is a sign that the injury isn't serious. The 30-year-old could return to the starting lineup Sunday with the right-handed Zach Davies on the bump for Milwaukee.

