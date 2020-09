Belt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two total RBI and a walk in Friday's loss against Arizona.

Belt smashed his sixth long ball of the season off reliever Hector Rondon, and that ended a streak of seven games without a homer for the veteran first baseman. Belt has been seeing the ball extremely well of late and is hitting .531 with a 1.709 OPS, three homers, eight RBI, nine runs scored and a 7:6 BB:K across his last 10 games.