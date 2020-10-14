Belt underwent surgery to have a bone spur removed from his right heel, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's unclear how long the 32-year-old has been dealing with the injury, but it's now been rectified heading into the 2021 campaign. The injury wasn't overly impactful on Belt's performance during the shortened season, as he had a career-best .309/.425/.591 slash line with nine homers in 51 games. The team didn't offer a recovery timeline, but the veteran first baseman will have nearly four months to get back to full strength before the start of spring training.