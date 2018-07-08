Giants' Brandon Belt: Carries offense in loss to Cards

Belt went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

The Giants only managed eight hits on the day, and Belt provided their only extra-base hit. The first baseman's now hitting .324 (12-for-37) over his last 10 games with a homer and six RBI, pushing his slash line on the season back up to .296/.387/.504.

