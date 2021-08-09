Belt hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during Sunday's 5-4 win over Milwaukee.
After starting three straight games, Belt was out of the lineup for rest Sunday. He entered as pinch hitter for Jose Alvarez in the seventh inning, and Belt delivered his fourth homer in his last 10 at-bats, which was also a game-tying blast. The 33-year-old recent surge has lifted his slash line to .262/.370/.568 across 216 plate appearances. He's up to 15 homers, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases in 59 games.