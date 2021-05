Belt went 4-for-7 with two home runs, two walks, seven RBI and one additional run scored during Tuesday's doubleheader at Colorado.

The 33-year-old started off strong with an RBI single and grand slam in a 10-run first inning during the matinee, and he also belted a two-run shot in the opening frame of the nightcap. Belt was 4-for-26 with 13 strikeouts over his previous seven games, but he busted out of the slump in an enormous way during Tuesday's twin bill.