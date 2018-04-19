Giants' Brandon Belt: Delivers clutch homer in win
Belt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's extra-inning win over Arizona.
Belt came through in the clutch, taking Diamondbacks' closer, Brad Boxberger, deep in the top of the 10th inning to give the Giants enough of a cushion to come away with the victory. The 30-year-old has been as advertised early on, providing excellent on-base skills (.368 on-base percentage) to go along with modest power (two homers in 47 at-bats).
