Belt (heel) could be ready for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt is making his initial spring training appearance at first base Thursday after being slowed by offseason heel surgery. Based on his struggles to ramp up during camp it appeared that an injured list stint to begin the season was likely, though there is optimism surrounding the situation depending on how Belt responds to game action.
