Giants' Brandon Belt: Enters game as pinch-hitter

Belt (knee) entered Friday's loss to the Rockies in the seventh inning and struck out in his only plate appearance.

The red-hot Belt was held out of the starting lineup after experiencing knee soreness following Thursday's contest, but he was healthy enough to enter Friday's game in a key situation. While he was unable to extend his homer streak to five games, the fact that he stayed in the game to play left field indicates that his minor knee ailment shouldn't be an issue going forward.