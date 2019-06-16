Giants' Brandon Belt: Extends on-base streak to 18 games
Belt went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.
Belt was able to get on base twice, bringing his on-base streak up to 18 games. The 31-year-old is slashing .310/.474/.466 with two homers and 10 RBI over his impressive hot streak. Belt will have a favorable matchup against Chase Anderson (8.6 H/9 and 3.2 BB/9) in pursuit of No. 19 on Sunday.
