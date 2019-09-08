Giants' Brandon Belt: Heads to bench Sunday

Belt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Belt will sit for the second time in the three-game series with the Dodgers bringing a southpaw (Julio Urias) to the hill for the finale. With Belt on the bench, Austin Slater will pick up the start at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories