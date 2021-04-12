site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits first homer of season
RotoWire Staff
Belt went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and pair of walks in Sunday's win over the Rockies.
The 32-year-old knocked in the final run against German Marquez, a solo shot in the sixth inning. Belt is off to a sluggish start following his career year in 2020 where he slashed .309/.425/.591.
