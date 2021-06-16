Belt went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over Arizona.

Belt came up a home run short of the cycle in San Francisco's comeback win. The first baseman went 0-for-12 in last weekend's series versus Washington, but he's now 5-for-7 in two games against Arizona. Four of those hits have gone for extra bases. The 33-year-old is slashing .241/.365/.475 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases through 170 plate appearances overall.