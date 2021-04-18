Belt went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Marlins.

Belt ruined Sandy Alcantara's shutout with a leadoff home run in the seventh inning. This was Belt's second homer this season and his first two-hit game. The veteran finds himself in a platoon, sitting against most lefties. He is batting only .194 in his first 14 games.