Giants' Brandon Belt: Joins team in Los Angeles
Belt (knee) is with the Giants at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday but has not been activated, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The expectation was that Belt would be activated prior to Tuesday's game, and that could still happen before the 10:10 ET first pitch, but Belt will not start with another lefty (Alex Wood) toeing the rubber for Los Angeles. Buster Posey gets the nod at first base. Belt went 1-for-5 with a double in two rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento.
