Giants' Brandon Belt: Likely heading for offseason knee surgery
Belt is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Braves due to a sore right knee, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt has been battling the knee issue throughout September and is likely to have surgery after the season, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It seems as though the 30-year-old will play through the injury for the final few weeks of the season, but it will likely be day-to-day whether he is actually in the lineup.
