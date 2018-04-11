Giants' Brandon Belt: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Belt is out of the lineup against Arizona on Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Belt will get the day off after going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts during the first two games of this series. Buster Posey will slide over to first base while Nick Hundley draws a start behind the plate for Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Pops first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Ready to go for 2018 season•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Officially cleared by MLB•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Works out on field Wednesday•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...