Giants' Brandon Belt: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Belt is out of the lineup against Arizona on Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

Belt will get the day off after going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts during the first two games of this series. Buster Posey will slide over to first base while Nick Hundley draws a start behind the plate for Wednesday's contest.

