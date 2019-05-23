Giants' Brandon Belt: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Belt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt will take a seat Wednesday with the Braves sending southpaw Max Fried to the mound. Belt doesn't regularly sit versus lefties, but it's a good time for an off day since he has a .628 OPS against them this season. Tyler Austin is starting at first base and batting second in his stead.