Giants' Brandon Belt: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Belt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt will take a seat Wednesday with the Braves sending southpaw Max Fried to the mound. Belt doesn't regularly sit versus lefties, but it's a good time for an off day since he has a .628 OPS against them this season. Tyler Austin is starting at first base and batting second in his stead.
