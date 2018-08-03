Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for 8-to-10 more days

Belt (knee) will need another 8-to-10 days before returning from the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 26 after suffering a bone bruise on his knee. He'll need a little over a week before the Giants will decide whether to activate him from the DL. After Pablo Sandoval (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of the season, San Francisco will look forward to the return of Belt to the lineup.