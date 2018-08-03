Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for 8-to-10 more days
Belt (knee) will need another 8-to-10 days before returning from the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 26 after suffering a bone bruise on his knee. He'll need a little over a week before the Giants will decide whether to activate him from the DL. After Pablo Sandoval (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of the season, San Francisco will look forward to the return of Belt to the lineup.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Shut down minimum five days with bone bruise•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Placed on disabled list•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: No structural damage in knee•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Hyperextends right knee•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Limps off field•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Cranks solo home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...