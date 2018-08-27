Giants' Brandon Belt: Out of lineup Monday

Belt is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt will give way to Austin Slater at first base with a lefty in Patrick Corbin toeing the rubber for the opposition. The 30-year-old is hitting just .190/.227/.214 in 11 games since returning from the disabled list earlier in the month.

