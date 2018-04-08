Giants' Brandon Belt: Out of lineup Sunday
Belt is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt will open the game on the bench for the third time in the past five games as the Giants draw a matchup with lefty Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Pablo Sandoval picks up the start at first base in his absence.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Pops first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Ready to go for 2018 season•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Officially cleared by MLB•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Works out on field Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...