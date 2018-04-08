Giants' Brandon Belt: Out of lineup Sunday

Belt is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt will open the game on the bench for the third time in the past five games as the Giants draw a matchup with lefty Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Pablo Sandoval picks up the start at first base in his absence.

