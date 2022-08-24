Belt was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Wednesday.

Belt has been bothered by his knee issue for most of the year, and he was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers after the injury flared up. He was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday and will ultimately be held out for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with inflammation. J.D. Davis and Wilmer Flores should see additional playing time at first base in Belt's absence, while Bryce Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.