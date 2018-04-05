Giants' Brandon Belt: Pops first homer of season Wednesday

Belt went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Mariners.

The homer and RBI were his first of the year, and Belt is now 6-for-17 (.353) through five games. The first baseman has never hit more than 18 home runs in a season, but if he can stay healthy in 2018 this could be the season he finally breaks through for 20 or more.

