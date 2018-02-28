Giants' Brandon Belt: Ready to go for 2018 season

Belt went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in the Giants 14-12 spring training victory over the Diamondbacks.

Belt suffered the fourth concussion of his baseball career against Arizona in early August, which cost him the final two months of the 2017 season. Concussion-like symptoms plagued the 29-year-old through everyday life in the following months, Kerry Crowley of the San Jose Mercury News reports, but looks himself with spring training now under way. Belt was officially cleared of the concussion by MLB in October and is slated for another season as the Giants starting first baseman.