Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains on bench for series finale

Belt (knee) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt will stick on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to battle a recurring knee issue. A recent MRI showed no structural damage, however, and the first baseman should be considered day-to-day. When Belt does return, he's expected to receive more frequent off days in an effort to keep him fresh. Austin Slater is starting at first base in Sunday's series finale, with Chris Shaw drawing a start in the outfield.