Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains out of Sunday's lineup

Belt (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Milwaukee, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt was scratched with a sore right knee for Saturday's game, although he did make an appearance as a pinch hitter. The lingering issue doesn't appear overly serious as Ryder Jones grabs the start at first base for the Giants.

